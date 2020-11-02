Donald Trump Threatens To Fire Dr Anthony Fauci At Florida Rally

The President defended his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump threatened to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States government’s top infectious diseases expert, during a rally in Florida on Sunday night.

According to The Guardian, the U.S. President suggested he might fire Dr. Fauci if he wins the upcoming presidential elections during a midnight rally at an airport in Miami, less than two days before the polls close.

When Trump defended his own handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the gathering in Miami’s Opa-Locka airport, a “Fire Fauci” chant broke out, which the president allowed to go on for a few seconds before responding.

“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice. I appreciate it,” he said.

“Nah, he’s been wrong on a lot. He’s a nice man though. He’s been wrong on a lot,” Trump added.

Donald Trump also spoke at the rally until well after midnight, breaking a curfew designed to control the spread of the virus. His comments came one day after Dr. Fauci’s interview with The Washington Post, in which he said America “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to mitigate the number of cases as the colder fall and winter months approach.

The epidemic expert said the country should prepare for “a whole lot of hurt” in the coming weeks, predicting it could surpass 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and register a rising death toll.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“It’s not a good situation. All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly,” Fauci said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases [NIAID] for over thirty years. He is one of the world’s leading experts for infectious diseases, and one of the most prominent figures in Trump’s coronavirus taskforce. He became known this year for offering honest and grounded public health advice and guidelines in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, which often contrasted with the president’s own claims.

After he bathes in a "Fire Fauci" chant for 18 seconds, President Trump says, "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election." pic.twitter.com/DBb9kyaFhU — David Gura (@davidgura) November 2, 2020

As per a previous Inquisitr report, Fauci indicated that America would have to radically change its approach to the pandemic in order to contain the surge of cases. When asked about the two presidential candidates’ approach to coronavirus, he said Joe Biden was “taking it seriously from a public health perspective,” while Trump was more focused on reopening the economy.

Following his Washington Post interview, the White House accused the scientist of “playing politics”, as the BBC reported.