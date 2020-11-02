Halsey Stuns Fans With Sexy Poison Ivy Costume In Instagram Throwback

Halsey tantalized her over 21.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling Halloween throwback on Sunday, sharing a captivating snap wherein she was dressed as Poison Ivy, the fictional character from the Batman universe. The “Bad at Love” singer delighted her audience with a sultry take on the DC Comics supervillain, showing some massive skin in a skimpy green bra and matching bikini bottoms.

The outfit was crafted out of a shiny, textured fabric that made it look like she was wearing leaves. The scanty two-piece had no trouble showing off her chiseled physique, which Halsey referred to as her “tour shredded” body. Her lean, long legs were perfectly displayed by the insanely high-cut bottoms, which boasted a plunging waistline that dipped well below her bellybutton, exposing her toned tummy. The sides came up above her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and drawing attention to her trim figure.

Meanwhile, the bra appeared to be stick-on, boasting a strapless design that gave fans a peek at her shoulders. The low-cut number flashed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage, emphasizing her perky chest. Her sculpted midriff was also on show, as was her impressive tattoo collection.

The “Without Me” songstress finished off the smoking-hot look with a pair of green cut-out gloves that reached her upper arm. On her feet, she wore stylish sandals that coordinated with her sexy ensemble, sporting a clear front that showed off her dark pedicure. She rocked a luscious red wig, which was styled in loose waves that tumbled down her back and over her shoulder.

Halsey posed outdoors for the steamy snap. She let herself be photographed in a patch of sunlight, closing her eyes as she soaked up the golden rays. She parted her legs and held her arms down, grazing her bare thighs with her fingers.

The photo was a throwback from two years ago, as indicated in the caption. Halsey noted that she was sharing the pic from the comfort of her bed. The 26-year-old pointed out that, while she missed rocking her gym-honed figure, she was perfectly happy with her “comfy and squicky” quarantine body.

The upload was a major hit with her fans, racking up more than 2.6 million likes and over 11,000 comments overnight.

“This costume still gives me goosebumps WHEWWWW,” wrote one person.

“This honestly was so iconic,” read another message.

“I’m gonna need an I.V. after seeing this,” quipped a third Instagrammer, leaving a pair of flattering emoji.

The last part of Halsey’s caption seemed to have struck a chord with many of her followers, who found her message inspirational.

“Thank you for normalizing weight gain during this time! I am also squishier now but good reminder that I am also comfy,” penned a fourth devotee.

Halsey went all-out for Halloween this year. In a previous post, the singer showcased a haunting look, transforming herself into Emily from Tim Burton’s 2005 animated film, Corpse Bride. She rocked a long blue wig and painted her skin blue, sporting fantastic makeup that made her look uncannily similar to the character.