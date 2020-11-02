Stassi Schroeder Bares Her Pregnant Belly With Shocking Peekaboo Fetus Costume For Halloween Party

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star have fans a creepy look at the inside of her belly.

Stassi Schroeder gave fans a creepy peek inside her pregnant belly for Halloween. In a new photo shared to her Instagram page, the former Vanderpump Rules star showed off the creepiest couples costume ever alongside her husband, Beau Clark.

In the pic, Stassi wore prosthetics on her bare belly to create the illusion that her unborn baby was peeking out from the womb. The Next Level Basic author wore ghoulish makeup around her eyes as she stared at the camera blankly while wearing a knotted white shirt, maternity pants, and slippers.

Beau, meanwhile, rocked a bloodstained white tee that was ripped open at the stomach to show his insides. He paired the look with shorts and sandals with socks, as well aa baseball cap that said “Dad” on it. Beau also puffed on a pipe as he held his wife’s hand while posing with her in their unborn daughter’s Harry Potter-themed nursery.

In the caption to the post, Stassi joked that she was planning to frame the gory pic to hang in her baby girl’s room. That sparked a slew of comments as Stassi’s followers reacted to her morbid Haloween theme.

“Little momma going to have nightmares. Lol,” one fan wrote of Stassi and Beau’s baby.

“You guys are twisted!???????????? Total fan though,” another chimed in.

“A modern scary version of American Gothic!” another added.

“This child is going to have the best Halloweens,” a fourth fan wrote.

Others praised Stassi for making the most of her pregnant condition and turning her expanding belly into an epic Halloween costume idea.

The Clarks showed off their bizarre costume idea at a party held at their Hollywood Hills home. Fellow Vanderpump Rules veterans Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Randall Emmett were all also in attendance.

Fans know that Stassi is a huge Halloween fanatic and always goes all out when it comes to decorating and dressing up for the October holiday. When one commenter asked her if she goes into “withdrawal” after Halloween is over, the mom-to-be explained what she does to get through.

“I stat Christmas at midnight on November 1st so I can cope,” Stassi revealed.

Stassi’s peekaboo fetus wasn’t the only Halloween look she showed off this year. Earlier in the week, the former Bravo star wore blinged-out devil horns and a form-fitting black dress as she posed with her Witches of WeHo cohorts, Katie and Kristen, as well as pal Brittany.