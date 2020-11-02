Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks A Pink Crop Top While Going Pantsless In Steamy New Snap

Suzy Cortez ditched her pants in a scorching new Instagram post this weekend has her 2.4 million followers talking for more reasons than one.

The Miss BumBum winner was seen sitting outside on her balcony in the smoldering new addition to her feed on Sunday. She sat on the edge of what appeared to be a wooden picnic bench and gazed at the camera over the frame of a trendy pair of sunglasses.

The lens was honed on the Brazilian hottie and the background was blurred, ensuring all eyes remained on her phenomenal figure. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine her fans’ focus would be on anything else.

Suzy likely sent temperatures soaring as she rocked nothing more than a light pink turtle neck with long sleeves that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. The ribbed number appeared to be just barely long enough to cover the model’s ample chest, cutting off right below her bosom to show off her flat tummy and chiseled abs in their entirely. She also appeared to be going braless underneath the top.

The brunette bombshell took her look to the next level by leaving her lower half completely bare for the steamy photoshoot. The image was strategically framed, cutting Suzy off just below her waist but ensuring that the snap would not violate any of the social media platform’s strict nudity guidelines. A teasing glimpse of her famous booty and sexy curves could still be seen in the photo, however, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Suzy held the stems of her trendy black-and-red sunglasses in her perfectly manicured hands, pulling them down the bridge of her nose as she parted her lips in a sensual manner. She also styled her dark locks in two sleek french braids.

Fans of the social media sensation certainly seemed enamored by her new post, with nearly 24,000 of them hitting the “like” button within just 11 hours of it going live. Hundreds also flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Suzy’s latest sizzling display.

“Sooo hot,” one person wrote.

“You look great,” praised another fan.

“Very very nice,” a third follower remarked.

“Cuteness,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Suzy is often seen going scantily clad on her Instagram page. She recently showcased her ripped body again by stripping down to an ivory-colored sports bra and tropical-print panties. That smoking-hot look was also a major hit with her fans, who have awarded the shot more than 18,000 likes and 176 comments to date.