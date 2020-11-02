Gizele Oliveira Bares Her Booty In A Cheeky Bikini During A Foggy Beach Day In Malibu

Gizele Oliveira is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Victoria’s Secret model returned to her account on Sunday, November 1 to share a trio of smoking-hot snaps from a recent trip to the beach that have earned nothing but love since going live.

A geotag indicated that the 27-year-old ‘s beach day was in Los Angeles, California, though she noted specifically in the caption that she was in Malibu. It was a foggy day by the ocean, though the sun still made an appearance to illuminate Gizele’s incredible figure as she romped around the shore.

She stood with her back to the camera in the first image of the upload as the foamy water flowed in around her, then proceeded to get down on her knees in the sand for the second snap. She appeared to be walking in toward the camera when the final shot was captured, giving her 1.3 million followers a full-length look at the sexy two-piece she sported for the fun and relaxing afternoon.

Gizele looked like a total smokeshow in a two-toned bikini from Oseree that perfectly suited her incredible figure. The set included a bandeau-style top with a shimmering gold-and-black color scheme and unique, twist design. The number showed off her toned arms and shoulders and boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed an eyeful of the model’s ample cleavage, as well as her bronzed decolletage. It fit snugly around her bosom and was tied in a dainty bow in the middle of her back, helping to highlight her slender frame.

The Brazilian bombshell also sported a pair cheeky bottoms that took her swim ensemble to the next level. The garment showed off her pert derriere nearly in its entirety thanks to its scandalous cut, which also offered a good look at her long, lean legs. It also had a thick, black waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat midsection, and killer curves.

Fans certainly seemed thrilled by the supermodel’s new social media appearance. It has amassed more than 31,000 likes after 11 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Such a babe,” one person wrote.

“Omg you are so beautiful,” praised another fan.

“You are a magnificent model,” a third follower remarked.

“GODDESS,” added a fourth admirer.

Gizele has been getting in plenty of trips to the ocean in recent weeks. Last month, the brunette spent another day by the water in a sparkly orange two-piece, which she teamed with a matching sarong. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it nearly 18,000 likes.