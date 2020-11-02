Olivia Mathers Goes Topless And Flaunts Pert Derriere In See-Through Pants

Olivia Mathers dazzled her 575,000 Instagram followers with a tantalizing new set of photos this weekend. The model went scantily clad in a triple-pic update that went live to her page on Sunday, November 1.

The Aussie hottie went full bombshell for the racy photo shoot in a pair of sheer mesh pants from Tandes Swim that left little to the imagination. The bottoms were completely see-through aside from several 3D blue butterflies that gave the garment a fun and flirty vibe. She sported a pair of cheeky nude panties underneath that covered up only what was necessary of her curvaceous backside, offering her adoring fans a good look at her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Olivia ventured outside for the photo op, posing in the shade in the corner of a large building. The first image was a full-length shot that captured the model posing in front of a blank white wall with her back to the camera. She crossed her arms in front of her bare chest and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the lens with an intense and alluring stare.

The second image was zoomed in closer to the model, capturing her from the knees up as she stood in profile to the lens. She bent one leg up and pushed her hips toward the camera, emphasizing her killer curves as she cupped her exposed bosom in her hands. Her gaze was averted down at the ground, causing her light brown locks to spill in front of her face in loose, messy waves.

The final slide of the post was arguably the most risque. She used only one hand to cover her assets, letting the other hang down at her side as she shot the lens a smoldering stare. An ample amount of cleavage and underboob could be seen as a result of the scandalous pose. Olivia’s followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for Olivia’s sizzling new Instagram post, awarding it more than 21,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the Australian bombshell with love.

“Wow so sexy,” one person wrote.

“You’re gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“Gosh Unreal,” a third follower quipped.

Others simply used emoji to express their love for Olivia’s look, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Olivia has shown some skin on her Instagram page. She recently sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her enviable physique in an itty-bitty black bikini while relaxing on the beach. That look was another hit, racking up more than 23,000 likes to date.