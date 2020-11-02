Emily Ratajkowski Recreates Demi Moore’s Iconic Baby Bump Photo Shoot, Showing Off In Black Lingerie

Emily Ratajkowski is finding new ways to show off her growing baby bump, this time recalling one of the most iconic pregnancy photo shoots of the past three decades.

The model, who has been giving her followers a steady stream of pictures of her expanding midsection since first announcing that she is pregnant, took to Instagram to show off what appeared to be a new Halloween-inspired look. As People magazine noted, the model recreated Moore’s 1991 photoshoot for Vanity Fair, right down to the skimpy attire. The image, shared in her stories, showed Ratajkowski wearing an open white shirt with black lingerie underneath, finishing off the look with a short-haired black wig that copied Moore’s hairstyle in the famous series of photos.

The photo even copied the headline on the cover of the magazine, with the words “Demi’s Body” in red at the bottom of the image she posted, matching the cover font for Vanity Fair perfectly. Ratajkowski’s Halloween look was a big hit, garnering attention beyond social media as a number of celebrity news outlets shared images of her costume.

The 29-year-old model is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and has already shared several images of her growing baby bump. As The Inquisitr reported, she made a post earlier in the week showing her changing physique in a tiny orange bikini. She announced the pregnancy by sharing a nude image on Instagram, one that showed her standing to the side with her hand strategically placed on her chest to stay within the social media platform’s strict rules against overt nudity. In the caption, Ratajkowski told fans that she was 20 weeks along and starting to get used to her new and changing body.

She also opened up about the pregnancy in an essay for Vogue, saying that her social media algorithm learned that she was pregnant before her friends and family.

“Instagram knows I’m pregnant before most of our close friends or even my parents do,” she wrote. “My timeline is filled with targeted ads for maternity clothes, and my explore page is all pictures of babies, bellies, stretch marks, signs that say 12 weeks, and tips for expecting mothers.”

