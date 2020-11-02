Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Turns A Sprained Ankle & A Nightie Into A Cute Halloween Costume

Ava dressed like a fallen angel.

Ava Phillippe didn’t let an injury stop her from looking cute on Halloween. Instead, Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter made a fashion move that would likely make her mom’s Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods, proud by using her bulky leg brace to make her skimpy Halloween costume more creative.

Ava, 21, posted a photo of her ethereal ensemble to Instagram on Sunday. She wore an ivory garment that looked like a slightly rumpled nightgown. It was crafted from thin, silky fabric that was perfectly tailored to show off her curves while still looking light and airy. The neckline dipped down in a wide V that showed off her flawless décolletage. The neck and the bottom hem were trimmed with delicate floral lace that featured scalloped edges. The bust was also embellished with an overlay of the feminine frills. The nightie’s short skirt fell to the middle of her thighs.

Ava’s costume included a headband with a halo attached to two thin wires that made it look like it was hovering above her head. The circular piece was covered with downy feathers. She completed her look with a pair of small feathered angel wings that had a realistic appearance. They were attached to straps that allowed her to easily wear them on her back.

Ava’s understated accessories included a pendant necklace, a single ring on each hand, and a few stacked bracelets on her left wrist. She wore her long blond hair parted down the center and mostly pushed back behind her shoulders, but a few locks fell forward.

She bent her left knee and lifted up her foot to reveal that she wore a black orthopedic walking boot. The clunky piece of medical equipment stood out in stark contrast to her angelic ensemble, but she tied it to the rest of her look in her caption. Ava took a classic pickup line and turned it into divine costume inspiration by joking that it “actually did hurt” when she fell from heaven. She also let her followers know that she had only sprained her ankle.

Ava showed her fans that she was feeling just fine despite her injury by giving them two thumbs up. For the background of her photo, she chose a peaceful blue sky with pink-tinged fluffy clouds. Her humorous Halloween post racked up more than 69,000 likes over a span of six hours.

“Omg this is clever af,” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“I give this pun two thumbs up,” another message read.

“A fallen angel. Hope you are feeling better!” a third admirer commented.

A number of Ava’s followers also remarked on how similar she looked to her mother’s angel character in the movie Little Nicky.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Reese shared a sweet tribute to her lookalike daughter early in September when she celebrated her 21st birthday.