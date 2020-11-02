‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Gets Confirmation, Tripp Visits Ciara’s Grave

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 2, 2020 reveal that the week will start off with some intense drama in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) gets one final confirmation that Vincent did kill his wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), when his vehicle exploded.

Ben has been devastated ever since he was told about Ciara’s presumed death. He’s been heartbroken about losing his new wife, and feels like he is to blame, since Vincent kidnapped Ciara in order to get revenge on Ben for killing the love of his life, Wendy.

Fans may remember that Wendy was the midwife that delivered Abigail’s son, Thomas, at the cabin after Ben kidnapped her. He later shot Wendy to keep her from telling the police about his crimes. Of course, all of this happened during Ben’s battle with mental illness. He has since come a long way, gotten treatment, and is on medication for his issues.

On Monday, Ben and Vincent will have one final talk before he plans to take Vincent’s life in retaliation for what he did to Ciara.

Ben has made it clear that he doesn’t care about what happens to him if he murders Vincent. He’s fine with going back to prison or even heading back to death row, as he believes that his life is over now that he’s lost Ciara. However, his father, Clyde Weston (James Reed), may be able to stop him before he makes a big mistake.

Chris Haston / NBC

Elsewhere in Salem, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will visit Ciara’s grave. The pair share a long history together, as they dated for awhile not long after Tripp first arrived in town. Now, Tripp will bear his soul as he opens up to his late friend.

Tripp has a lot to deal with at the moment. He recently moved back home and was immediately hit with rape allegations from Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), who claims that he fathered her newborn son, Henry. So, he may find Ciara the easiest person to talk to.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will urge Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to tell Tripp that she and Kayla conspired behind his back in order to get his DNA and run a paternity test on baby Henry. When Tripp learns the truth, he’ll likely be furious.

Finally, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will wake up to find himself at the hospital with his wife, Lani Price (Sal Stowers).