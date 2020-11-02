Prince William Was ‘Struggling To Breathe’ During Secret COVID-19 Battle

Sources are claiming that Prince William secretly contracted the novel coronavirus back in April and faced a difficult recovery process — with the duke struggling to breath at the most serious part of his illness.

According to The Sun, the prince contracted the virus shortly after his own father, Prince Charles, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson were similarly struck down with the disease. Though Prince Charles only displayed mild symptoms, Johnson had a much more severe case and spent time in the intensive care unit. Questions about the prime minister’s health had caused panic throughout the country, and Prince William allegedly did not want to cause further alarm by disclosing his own status.

“He just didn’t want to worry people,” the source said. “He felt there were more important things going on in the country.

However, Prince William’s case was far from mild. Sources have claimed that he was hit “hard” and doctors had expressed serious concerns at one point.

“William was hit pretty hard by the virus – it really knocked him for six,” the insider explained. “At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked.”

Despite his health difficulties, the future king reportedly wanted to be a source a strength during a time of fear and insisted on completing his appearances through Zoom even while sick.

“After seeing medics and testing positive – which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is – William was determined it should be business as usual though…He was determined to fulfill his engagements,” the source continued.

For example, it was reported that Prince William spoke to the FA about mental health and called the Crown Prince of Jordan while he was still recuperating from the virus.

Jack Hill / Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge was also active after getting better. His largest achievement over the past few months has been the launch of the Earthshot Prize, which aims to find solutions to fight global warming and has billed itself as the Nobel Prize of the Environment.

The news of Prince William’s previous COVID fight comes as England prepares to enter another lockdown amidst a second wave of the virus. Though the royals have not made any statements on the recent mandate, sources have suggested that the duke is sympathetic to the safety measures.

“As a result of his own experiences, he realizes absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease,” the insider concluded.

