Lauren Dascalo Looks Smoking Hot In Red Latex Bathing Suit & Cowboy Hat

Lauren Dascalo was red hot in her most recent Instagram upload on Sunday night. The model stunned her over 1 million followers as she went scanty clad in front of the camera.

In the racy snaps, Lauren looked smoking hot as she sported a red latex bathing suit. The garment boasted thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a scooped neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The garment fit snugly around her petite waist, and was cut high up the sides to flash her curvy hips. Her round booty was also spotlighted in the pics, as well as her muscular thighs. She accessorized the racy look with a matching hat on her head and some long gloves on her arms. She also rocked dangling earrings and a chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Lauren stood with her back arched and her booty pushed out. She placed one hand behind her head and the other on her hat as she puckered her lips and gave a smoldering stare into the lens.

The second shot featured Lauren looking away from the camera with one hand to her lips. In the background, some spooky Halloween decor and green foliage could be seen. She geotagged her location as Miami Beach, Florida.

She wore her long, blond hair in loose strands. The locks were styled in waves that hung down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Lauren’s followers seemed to fall in the love with snap, clicking the like button more than 3,900 times within the first 38 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“Pretty Woman, walking down the street! Lol,” one follower stated.

“Yes!!! Best lady in best color,” declared another.

“You are always always body goals,” a third user gushed.

“And that’s the sexiest thing I’ve seen all day,” a fourth person wrote.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her enviable curves in her online pics. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snapshots of herself sporting racy ensembles such as teeny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, skimpy tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently delighted her followers when she opted for a tight, bright pink bikini that left little to the imagination as she soaked up some sun in Malibu, California. To date, that post has pulled in more than 20,000 likes and over 640 comments.