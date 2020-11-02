Meghan McCain Predicts ‘Insane Level Of Meltdown’ And ‘Hysteria’ From Donald Trump’s Family If He Loses

Meghan McCain recalled the grace with which her father accepted defeat in the 2008 presidential race. She doesn’t expect the same from Donald Trump and his family.

The daughter of former Arizona senator and Republican presidential candidate John McCain shared a story from the election night in 2008, when her father realized that he would not defeat Barack Obama.

She took to Twitter on Sunday to share the recollection of his loss, saying he huddled his children together to offer some encouraging words before thanking Secret Service members and telling them to go home to be with their families.

McCain said she did not believe the Trump family would bow out so gracefully.

“I predict the extreme polar opposite, insane level of meltdown, blame shifting and absolute bedlam anger and hysteria from the Trump family if they lose….” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

In the closing days of the race, there have been reports claiming that Trump is not prepared to publicly accept defeat should he lose to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. As The Inquisitr noted, reports claimed that he was even planning to declare victory at some point on election night if he pulls ahead, doing so before all the votes are counted. Trump has also said repeatedly that he believes the only way he would lose the race is through widespread voting fraud on the part of Democrats.

Eric Thayer / Getty Images

Meghan McCain has been sharply critical of Trump, who frequently levied attacks at the Arizona senator and even continued to deride him after his death in 2018.

A new account released this week from former administration member Miles Taylor claimed that Trump grew furious when he learned that the Department of Homeland Security had ordered American flags to be lowered after McCain’s death. Taylor said the staff refused, saying that Trump would need to make a written order for them to reverse their stance and raise the flags again.

Meghan McCain’s account of election night in 2008 drew some praise for her dad as well. Jonathan Wackrow, a security expert and CNN analyst, took to Twitter to say that he had previously heard the same story from others in the Secret Service, saying it was a “remarkable moment” when the defeated Republican candidate took the time to speak to the agents assigned to him.

“The respect your father had for the USSS Agents was genuine & truly appreciated,” he tweeted. “I know it does not need to be said, but I will anyway – John McCain is an American icon!”