Fashion Designer Vera Wang, 71, Shows Off Her Flat Stomach In A Tiny Bandeau Top For Cher Halloween Costume

Vera wore a sparkly costume inspired by a look from the early days of Cher's entertainment career.

Fashion designer Vera Wang almost seemed to successfully turn back time for her Halloween look.

On Saturday, the 71-year-old style icon paid tribute to another woman known for her impeccable taste in clothing. Vera stunned her fans when she took to Instagram to show off her Halloween costume inspired by one of the flashy, revealing looks that Cher wore early on in her entertainment career.

In her caption, Vera revealed that her outfit was based on the multi-hyphenate entertainer’s aesthetic during the 1970s. She also wrote that she was serving up some “Studio 54 realness” with her dazzling, disco-era look. The designer embraced Cher’s love of pieces that sparkle by wearing an ensemble covered with shimmering, disc-shaped paillettes. Her look was a festive orange color that made it a perfect pick for the holiday associated with the pumpkin hue.

Vera’s top was a slinky bandeau with extremely thin, string-like shoulder straps. She teamed it with a matching mini skirt. The garment’s waist hit a few inches below the navel, which called attention to her taut, slender midriff. The clean lines of her look flattered the rest of her lissome figure, including her toned thighs and arms.

The septuagenarian’s fair skin looked smooth, creamy, and wrinkle-free. She wore her sleek and silky dark hair pushed behind her shoulders so that her tresses flowed straight down to the small of her back.

Vera ensured that most of her fans’ focus was on her fit figure and her stunning outfit by keeping her accessories to a minimum. Her only visible jewelry was a pair of oversize silver hoop earrings and a yellow string tied around one wrist. However, she did add some extra flair to her look by rocking a large number of tiny orange stick-on gems over each eye. The clustered jewels extended all the way out to her temples.

Vera posed inside a room with cream carpet and ivory furnishings and décor, including a couch and ceiling-to-floor curtains. Her photo wowed her Instagram followers, who have double-tapped it over 24,000 times. Many fans expressed amazement over how youthful she appeared.

“How this woman is 71 years old is beyond me. God bless!” read one message.

“Too look this fabulous at 71, is definitely future goals,” another person commented.

“You just keep aging backwards my love. You are just simply breathtakingly beautiful,” wrote a third admirer.

“It seems time for Vera stopped long time ago. You look younger than most 25 year old women,” a fourth fan opined.

