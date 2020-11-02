Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sophia, Sizzles In Unbuttoned Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Sophia Stallone shared an interesting new Instagram update with her adoring fans on Sunday afternoon. The model —who is the daughter of actor Sylvester Stallone — showed off her casual, yet sexy, style which left her followers laughing.

Sophia, 24, looked drop dead gorgeous as she sat in her car and posed for the camera. She opted for a teeny white crop top in the shots. The shirt clung to her ample bust and boasted long sleeves. It buttoned down the front, as she opted to leave a few buttons undone to show some skin.

She added a pair of dark jeans. The skintight denim fit snugly on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist.

Sophia sat in the driver’s seat of her car, which included black leather interior. In the first photo she leaned back with both of her hands stretched out in front of her to snap the selfie. Her head was tilted and she wore a bright smile on her face.

The second shot featured a close up view of her face as she winced. Her hair fell over her eyes and her lips were pouted. In the caption, she explained that the two photos were taken before and after she got a parking ticket.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Sophia’s 1.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 86,000 times within the first nine hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,000 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got fine written all over you,” one follower quipped.

“Gotta love getting tickets j/k but no really you take getting tickets better than I do,” another stated.

“Parking tickets aren’t even real. Toss it out and carry on. *disclaimer: this shouldn’t not be taken as legal advice,” a third user joked.

“The most beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Sophia doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her killer figure in her online uploads. The model is often seen rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight dresses in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sophia recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a royal blue string bikini. To date, that post as reeled in more than 119,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.