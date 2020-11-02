Dove Cameron Shows Off Her Fantastic Figure In Black Leather Catwoman Costume

Dove Cameron gave her fans a post-Halloween treat on Sunday, sharing an Instagram post of her black leather Catwoman costume that showed off her fantastic physique.

The 24-year-old Disney Channel star took to the social media site on Sunday to show a series of still images and videos of the getup, which included a skintight and shiny black leather outfit. In the first image, Cameron stood to the side and posed for the camera, placing her hand on a kitchen counter and shooting a steely gaze. She accentuated the outfit with a pair of black cat ears, and had her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

After the image, she shared a short video clip where she held her pose for the camera, standing straight and showing off her curves. She later shared a more close-up shot of her face to show off the makeup that went with the costume, and posted another focused in more closely on the long platform boots she wore.

Cameron really got into the character, sharing another racy snap where she leaned back to strike a pose emulating the Batman villain.

Cameron ended the post with a screenshot of the 1992 movie, Batman Returns, where she apparently took her inspiration. The image showed actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman in the movie, sharing a slow dance with actor Michael Keaton as Batman and warning him that she was a deadly adversary.

The night was not all racy costumes, as Cameron shared another close-up shot of a stack of gummy candies. It was not clear if she had any festivities planned for October 31, as the shots showed Cameron alone in the home.

The post was a huge hit with her 37.9 million followers, racking up more than 500,000 likes in just under half an hour. Many of the fans left gushing comments, letting the actress know how well she wore the costume.

“MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR,” one person wrote.

“This is literally everything ma’am,” commented another.

As The Inquisitr reported, Cameron was not alone in channeling comic books for inspiration on Halloween. Model Yovanna Ventura chose the Marvel franchise, dressing like the character Storm in a revealing getup that attracted some viral attention on Instagram.

And Cameron also wasn’t the only one to tap Catwoman to celebrate Halloween, as model and television personality Yanet Garcia also took inspiration from the character for an outfit she wore earlier in October.