Rita Ora Flashes Serious Underboob In Sheer Red Bodysuit With Latex Trim

Rita Ora was a little late to the Halloween party, but she’s finally sharing her sexy outfit from the holiday with her 16 million followers. In her caption for the hot new post, Rita admitted she wasn’t going to dress up for Halloween this year, but felt a little bit of FOMO when friends began sharing their awesome outfits online.

In a last-minute decision, the “Black Widow” singer decided to dress up as the devil and found the perfect ensemble to throw on. Rita wore a sheer red bodysuit, complete with red latex trim which covered up the more private areas of her body. The trim hardly contained her chest, however, leaving a hefty amount of underboob poking out from underneath.

The sheerness of the bodysuit also showed off Rita’s toned tummy, which she has been showcasing recently on her Instagram timeline. There wasn’t much coverage on her curvy behind either, as the 29-year-old showed off her pert booty in a photo that was taken from the back.

For a little extra flair, Rita wore some large red horns on her head which were wrapped in silver chains. She also put on a silver chain necklace which wrapped around her neck twice, which was also complimented the rings on her fingers.

Rita sat at a garden table outside and sipped on some tea when the photos were snapped. In her last image in the series, she stood tall as she grabbed a hose and sprayed straight into the air while looking stern into the camera.

The new photos gained quite a bit of attention from her followers bringing in over 270,000 likes in just a few hours. In the comments section, fans complimented Rita on her sexy outfit and enviable physique.

“AAHHH GIRL YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one fan wrote.

“I LOVE THIS SO MUCH OH MY GOD,” a second added.

“How did you throw this together last minute? this is a LEWK,” a third said.

Hundreds upon hundreds of emoji were also left below the photos, which went on theme with Rita’s snapshots. The fire symbol, devil, and black hearts piled up as fans matched the “For You” singer’s look.

Yesterday Rita decided to share some of her favorite looks from Halloween’s past and it didn’t seem like there would be a 2020 outfit from her until today. Some of her favorite costumes from years prior included Post Malone, a zombie bride, and Poison Ivy. All the fun looks can be seen here, where her followers continued to praise her for the Post Malone ensemble she sported in 2018.