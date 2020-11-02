Lyna Perez Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Skimpy Red Bikini For Sizzling Bang Energy Video

American bombshell Lyna Perez dropped jaws around the world on Sunday, November 1, when she shared a smoking-hot new video of her bikini-clad self to Instagram.

The 27-year-old internet sensation was recorded at the beach for the video clip, which featured some ambient music in the background. Lyna showed off her body from every angle as she moved between a number of sexy poses and gestures.

The clip began with the model standing up straight as her back faced the camera. She popped her derriere out then turned around to showcase the front of her form as she grabbed on her hair. She also opened a can of Bang Energy in the video, and sipped on it while she sat in the sand.

In another part of the footage, she strutted toward the camera and playfully kicked up some water while she tugged on her bottoms.

She smiled widely throughout the clip, exuding a happy mood. Her long, highlighted locks were parted slightly off-center and styled in beach waves.

Lyna flaunted her busty assets in a tiny red bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit’s scanty triangular cups could barely contain her chest as they exposed a massive view of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the top with matching thong bottoms that displayed her bodacious derriere and accented her curvy hips. The briefs’ high-rise design also drew attention to her slim waist. She accessorized the beachside look with a thin red hairband.

In the caption, she promoted Bang Energy. She also tagged the Instagram handles of the company and their CEO.

The striking video garnered a great deal of support from her followers, amassing more than 23,000 views and 10,000 likes in less than an hour after going live. More than 480 fans headed to the comments section to express their admiration for Lyna’s enviable physique, her good looks, and her revealing bathing suit.

“Very beautiful woman and perfect,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Lyna,” a second fan added.

“Always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third admirer asserted, following their kind words with numerous heart-eye and clapping-hands emoji.

“You make the beach look more beautiful with your princess beauty,” a fourth individual proclaimed, filling their comment with heart-eye and red-heart emoji.

The model has shared many daring posts to Instagram this week. On October 30, She uploaded a photo that displayed her in a tiny aqua-colored bikini that glittered in the light.