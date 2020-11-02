Cardi B Gets Called Out By Offset For Lying About One Particular Line On ‘WAP’

Cardi B’s raunchy hit song with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” includes one line that is apparently untrue. On Sunday, her husband, Offset, went on social media to call her out for being deceitful.

Taking to Instagram, the Migos member posted a video of Cardi sweeping a semi-empty room, in what appears to be the couple’s Atlanta mansion. In the video, the female rapper is seen wearing a cozy velvet robe and pink furry slippers, while her hair is tied in a messy bun.

“Stop lying on your songs, man,” Offset jokingly told his wife. “She be lying. Talking about you don’t clean.”

In the Instagram clip, the husband referred to her popular line, “I don’t cook, I don’t clean / But let me tell you how I got this ring.”

Upon hearing Offset’s banter, the “WAP” star looked up and jokingly threatened to put hands on him.

“I’m gonna punch you in the head,” she said.

Just hours after the clip was posted on Instagram, both fans and celebrity friends took to the comments section to laugh at the joke.

“HAHHAHHAHAHAHAHA,” Chance The Rapper commented. “Stop I’m crine folk.”

“Oh THE LIES! THE LIES!!” Atlanta rapper Trouble wrote.

“That’s exactly why I said ppl need to stay out y’all business,” one fan said in the comments.

“Damn she cleaning?” another person asked.

Some fans, however, were surprised to see the couple back together. As The Inquisitr reported, the Bronx native filed for dissolution of marriage in mid-September, before reuniting with her estranged husband one month later. The two share a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

When the popular “WAP” song came out, some weren’t pleased with its hyper-sexual nature. Following all the criticism, the rapper defended the track, explaining that its raunchy lyrics aren’t meant for everyone, as People reported.

“The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music,” she said in an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Months later, however, Cardi admitted that she wasn’t a fan of a specific part of the track. As reported by The Inquisitr, she told Vevo that she thought the hook was a little too vulgar for her state.

In the segment, she explained that she tried to record several versions of the hook, as she felt that the chorus had the words “wet a** p*ssy” everywhere. She even asked some fellow female artists to record it, but that didn’t work out. In the end, she said she decided to keep the version that fans are familiar with because she couldn’t come up with something better.