Chris Wallace Suggests Donald Trump Has ‘Daddy Issue’ In Instagram Live Interview

Fox News host Chris Wallace spoke with Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers for an Instagram Live interview that was released on Sunday and suggested that Donald Trump has a “daddy issue.”

As reported by The Hill, the comment came after Wallace was pressed on what his late father would have thought of the chaotic first presidential debate the anchor hosted.

“He wouldn’t have believed it. He was involved in political wars. He got hit by politicians. For some reason, the president thinks it’s going to get under my skin when he says, ‘Chris Wallace is no Mike Wallace,’ to which my response is: One of us has a daddy issue, and it’s not me.”

Wallace was referring to the head of state’s previous tweet that took aim at him and the Fox network as a whole. Per HuffPost, the remarks came after Wallace spoke to Johns Hopkins health expert Tom Inglesby, who claimed that the Trump administration could have guided the United States into a better position amid the coronavirus pandemic had it taken action earlier.

Elsewhere in the recent interview, Wallace spoke of the Trump family’s decision to go mask-less at the debate, which took place just two days before the president contracted coronavirus.

“After I had the luxury to think about it, I was p*ssed off. That’s a technical phrase. I mean, did they think that the rules that applied to everybody else didn’t apply to them?”

Wallace said he was “upset” after learning that his position as moderator put him in a “uniquely vulnerable position” the exposed him to a president who made have been positive for COVID-19 during the debate.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Per People, Wallace pressed the Trump campaign on the family’s refusal to wear masks while speaking to adviser Steve Cortes. In an interview on Fox News Sunday earlier this month, the host noted that the Trumps wore masks in the debate facility but removed them when they were seated at the event and asked Cortes whether they believed they were above the rules.

In response, Cortes claimed that the Trumps — along with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — all recently tested negative for coronavirus at the time and argued in favor of individual choice when it comes to mask use.

As The Inquisitr reported, Wallace revealed after the debate that Trump and his family arrived late to the event and were unable to be tested at the facility. In this situation, the host claimed that they operated on an honor system that assumed guests had tested negative for the virus prior to the event.