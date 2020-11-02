Cardi B Stuns As Marvel’s Scarlet Witch In Incredible Costume Pic

Hip-hop maven Cardi B rang in the new month with a sexy new Instagram share that was sure to impress the Marvel fans among her nearly 78 million followers on the platform. The post, which appeared on her feed on Sunday, November 1, featured a snapshot of the 28-year-old dressed as the iconic X-Men and Avengers character Wanda Maximoff, more commonly known as the Scarlet Witch.

Rather than follow actress Elizabeth Olsen’s take on the character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the “WAP” rapper referred back to the source material by appearing in a costume modeled after Scarlet Witch’s classic appearance from the comics. And while the outfit covered the vast majority of her frame, it still managed to emphasize her more shapely attributes as she struck a heroic pose.

The one-time Love & Hip Hop: New York star captioned the picture by recognizing that she had missed the Halloween holiday, blaming the post’s tardiness on her 2-year-old child, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. However, her adoring masses didn’t seem to mind as they double-tapped the update to the tune of 1,000,000 likes in less than an hour. Moreover, they bombarded the comments section with almost 5,000 replies, the brunt of which offered high praise for Cardi B’s incredible cosplay.

“I appreciate the comic version of the costume!” wrote one supporter.

“CMON SCARLET WITCH!!!” exclaimed another impressed commenter. “I love the way you be tapping into the comic characters.”

“My favorite superhero and rapper omfggg,” added a third fan.

“YooOo you served up vintage Wanda Maximoff!!!” raved a fourth fan of the look. “I am geek’n out!! This is stunning.”

In the medium-wide shot, Cardi B was captured with her legs spread, her arms extended in both directions above her and her hips notched to one side as she focused her gaze to her right. Most of the costume that covered her body was made up of a red pleather material that scintillated in the light, while a semi-sheer, lavender mesh bodysuit conformed to her impressive physique below the classic uniform.

Cardi B’s curly, black locks were adorned with a headpiece that was identical to the one worn by Maximoff in the comics. Meanwhile, she also sported a curve-enhancing bustier that allowed for an ample display of cleavage, a flowing cape, lengthy fingerless gloves and a pair of thigh-high boots. To complete the presentation, the picture was edited to include blasts of red and white energy, which were made to look as though Cardi B had projected them from her fingertips.

Although she missed the mark by a day with her Avengers-inspired cosplay, Cardi B did manage to bring the sizzle for her fans on Halloween night with a sultry snap of herself in an ultra-revealing ensemble inspired by the villainous Medusa from Greek mythology.