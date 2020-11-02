Jennifer Lopez, 51, Shows Off Some Cleavage In See-Through White Dress For ‘Like A Virgin’ Costume

Jennifer Lopez channeled a fellow music legend on Halloween, wearing a revealing white wedding dress as she turned into Madonna from her iconic “Like A Virgin” performance.

The 51-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram to share some revealing glimpses of the outfit. In a series of posts, she showed off the cleavage-baring white dress and 1980s style hair and makeup that added to the look. Lopez wore large star earrings and white pearls, with the see-through dress showing the thigh-high white stockings she had on underneath.

It appeared to be more than just a costume, with one series of snaps showing Lopez clutching a microphone and giving a sultry performance that matched Madonna’s singing of “Like A Virgin.” Lopez even wore a buckle around her midsection with the words “BOY TOY,” matching the one that Madonna wore in a long necklace for the music video and performance at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, which had her breaking out some sultry dance moves on stage while wearing a full wedding veil.

The Halloween look was a huge hit with Lopez’s 133.2 million followers, with the pictures racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and attracting a number of compliments. Some thought she did a great job of pulling off the costume, leaving compliments for her age-defying good looks.

“THE HOTTEST WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” one person wrote.

“You look stunning!!!!” another added.

“Omgg you killing it with this costume Queen love youuuu,” shared another fan.

The racy snaps attracted some attention beyond social media, with The Daily Mail reporting on the outfit and noting that she and Alex Rodriguez appeared to coordinate their costumes this year. While Lopez paid tribute to one of the most iconic songs on the 1980s, her fiance tapped another top musician of the decade as he dressed like Bruce Springsteen.

Many of Lopez’s fans seemed to appreciate the coordinated outfits, with many leaving compliments on both of their looks. The pictures shared on Instagram showed that the two were together at a party, with black and orange balloons in the background of some of the shots.

As The Inquisitr reported, the couple has been spending a lot of time together and sharing plenty of pictures and clips with their fans. That included a racy clip that Rodriguez posted last month that showed Lopez dancing by the side of a pool while wearing a black sports bra and showing off her well-toned physique.