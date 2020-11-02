Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Cleavage And Smoky Eyes In Sexy Madonna ‘Boy Toy’ Costume

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Halloween this year in a sexy throwback costume in which she embodied another famous star. She thrilled her 133 million Instagram supporters with a pair of selfies in which she dressed as circa 1980s Madonna and posed flirtatiously for the camera. She also tagged boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in the caption, along with a sweetly appropriate quote from the song “Like A Virgin.”

Jenn looked spot-on in the outfit, which featured a low-cut white lace bustier with revealing underwire demi-cups with scalloped lace edging that barely contained her assets. Two long strands of pearls draped across her bare decolletage and funneled into the center of her enticing cleavage, dangling in the air several inches below her bust.

She wore an additional beaded choker adorned with evenly-spaced pearls, and a thick cross pendant strung on chain. The extensive display of jewelry was completed by an asymmetrical pair of earrings, one of which was the sparkling outline of an irregular star shape.

J-Lo also accessorized with a matching pair of opera-length gloves. A tiny glimpse of a ruffled tulle skirt was visible in the bottom of the first snap.

Her hair was curled and draped seductively around her face, and her eyes were thickly lined with black liner reminiscent of a Madonna’s early punk-pop style. A tiny mole was drawn on her upper lip.

J-Lo’s Instagram followers loved the update, and it garnered more than 576,000 likes and over 3,500 comments in the afternoon in which it was uploaded.

“Hell YAS!” exclaimed one fan.

“My two favorite Queens,” declared a second person, following the words with a series of red hearts.

“Omgg you killing it with this costume Queen love youuuu,” gushed a third supporter.

“OMG THE CAPTION IS SO CUTE,” remarked a fourth follower.

According to the Billboard website, the lacy wedding ensemble gained recognition during Madonna’s performance of the hit single on MTV’s inaugural Music Video Awards in 1984. The infamous stage production involved a minor wardrobe malfunction which led to her spontaneously rolling around onstage and showing her underwear.

Early in October, as reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer shared some quiet moments during an autumn afternoon with her kids. She looked calmly gorgeous in a tranquil selfie in front of the ocean during sunset, and then was pictured walking down a tree-lined path while embracing twins, Max and Emme. The final images showed the pair at a pumpkin patch with a several other children, including A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha and Ella.