Sofia Richie Sits With Legs Spread Apart In Halloween Costume Inspired By Halle Berry’s Catwoman Character

Sofia's costume was a huge hit on Instagram.

Sofia Richie dressed up like Catwoman for Halloween, and her fans seemed to agree that she looked fantastic as the femme fatale with a soft spot for felines.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old model took to Instagram to share a pair of pictures of her dark and sultry superhero costume. In her caption, she informed her followers that her look was inspired by the version of the comic book anti-heroine portrayed by Halle Berry in the 2004 movie Catwoman. As the titular character, Halle rocked a costume that was much different from the slinky catsuits worn by past iterations of the criminal — it included multiple pieces, and it bared a lot more skin.

Sofia’s all-black ensemble was almost an exact replica of the outfit featured in the film. She wore a leather-look bra top with wide shoulder straps. Jagged trim decorated the curved bottoms of the garment’s molded demi-cups, which were connected by a piece of sturdy string laced through small silver grommets.

Two straps formed a large X over Sofia’s toned midriff. One was sparkly and silver, and the other was comprised of alternating links of metal and fabric. Her bottoms were a pair of liquid leggings covered with large slash marks. A wide belt with a silver buckle circled Sofia’s slender waist. On her feet, she wore ankle boots with high block heels and pointed toes. The social media influencer also had on a pair of fingerless opera-length gloves.

The pièce de résistance of her ensemble was a cat mask with slanted eye openings and pointed ears. It covered up the top half of Sofia’s face and head, making her almost unrecognizable.

The fashion designer made the look her own by sporting silky smooth blond hair extensions that flowed down from the bottom of her mask. She wore her waist-length locks pulled in front of her left shoulder and curled at the ends.

In her first photo, Sofia sat on the back of a couch with red velour upholstery. She spread her legs apart and planted her feet on the seat cushions. She posed provocatively by placing her right hand on her lower abdomen and her left on her upper chest. For the second shot, she leaned forward and propped her right elbow on her knee while forming an “L” with her fingers.

While Halle’s Catwoman movie was a critically panned box office bomb, Sofia’s look inspired by it was a smash hit. So far, her photos have amassed over 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Okay now that’s the content we needed,” read one message.

“OMG you’re so gorgeous,” gushed another admirer.

“This girl kills it every Halloween,” wrote a third fan.

Sofia’s 2019 look was much different. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a throwback photo of her sparkly pink princess costume inspired by the Sleeping Beauty fairytale.