‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Halloween Photo With Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is expecting her first child with husband Cade Foehner. The American Idol alums decided to dress up for a fun Halloween photo that put her baby bump front and center.

On Saturday, October 31, Gabby posted the snapshot on her Instagram with her husband standing outside in what appears to be a field. The background is a little blurry, but a tree can be seen behind them and what looks like plenty of leaves on the ground. There was also glowing pumpkins around them as well. The pregnant singer looked adorable dressed up as a scarecrow. She had on a pair of dark blue jeans with a red plaid shirt that was left unbuttoned. Gabby wore a white top underneath that hugged her bulging belly nicely as she cradled it with one hand on top and the other one underneath. She also sported a tan wide-rimmed hat on her head.

Gabby had her blond locks done up in two pigtails that hung loosely over her shoulders. Her face was put together with simple makeup to look like a scarecrow. She added black stitching lines from the corners of her mouth up to her cheeks. She had the same style of makeup for her nose as well. She then heavily highlighted her cheekbones with some reddish blush that completed her finished Halloween look.

Cade went with a more simple costume. He dressed up as a farmer. He wore a white t-shirt and brown overalls with only one side hooked over his shoulder. He also sported a tan hat like his wife’s, but his was turned upward on both sides to resemble a cowboy hat. He had a piece of hay that appeared to be stuck in his dark curly hair. His thumbs were stuck in the pocket of his overalls and he posed with a serious look on his face.

Gabby’s Instagram followers loved the couple’s costumes. A few of her fans reminded her that next year they will have their little girl to add to the Halloween snapshot. Many people took to the comments to let her know how much they loved the outfits.

“Gabby looks so cute baby bump and all! Isn’t that the norm for Cade? Lol,” one person said.

“Y’all make my heart happy,” a second admirer remarked.

“Oh my gosh how cute y’all are!” gushed a third follower.

The country music star found out that she was pregnant last May while visiting with Cade’s family, as The Inquisitr had previously reported. Their baby girl is due in January. They had indicated how excited they are to begin this new chapter in their lives as brand new parents.