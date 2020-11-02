Alexa Dellanos Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tinkerbelle Costume

On Sunday, November 1, American model and social media personality Alexa Dellanos took to her Instagram page and uploaded a set of skin-baring snapshots to send temperatures soaring.

In the snaps, Alexa rocked a neon-green Tinkerbelle costume which left little to the imagination. It comprised a very revealing top boasting a plunging neckline and a broad waistband adorned with a silver brooch. The risqué ensemble showed off major cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and slender waist.

Alexa teamed the top with a minuscule skirt — one which put her toned legs and thighs on full display. She completed the outfit with handless gloves and a pair of white, thigh-high boots.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses in a sleek, high ponytail, letting her long, silky locks fall over her back and shoulder. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of dazzling drop earrings, a studded ring, and a bracelet.

The shoot took place at nighttime, on a boat. The breathtaking view of the water and some well-lit buildings could be seen in the background.

In the first image, Alexa perched on the edge of the boat, tilted her head, and placed a hand on her right thigh. The stunner looked straight into the camera and puckered her lips.

In the second pic, she stood with her legs spread apart. She lightly touched her neckline and gazed at the lens. She also added a video in which she could be seen climbing a flight of stairs. As she turned her back toward the camera, she put her pert derrière on full display to tease her legions of admirers.

Alexa also tagged her stylist, Cvndy Gvrcív, in the second picture for acknowledgment.

Within two hours of going live, the post garnered more than 42,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Alexa’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 440 messages in which they praised her enviable figure as well as her choice of costume.

“Oh wow, the best Tinkerbelle cosplay I have ever seen. You are simply amazing,” one of her fans commented.

“What a star!! I love you!! You’re seriously perfect!!” chimed in another user.

“Damn, that booty made me speechless! My jaw literally dropped when I saw that,” a third admirer remarked, adding peach and kiss emoji to the comment.

“You are my favorite model, Alexa. I really wish to see you in real life one day and ask for your autograph,” a fourth follower wrote.

Many other models also liked and commented on the photographs to show appreciation, including Nicolette Gray, Vanessa Christine, and Lyna Perez.