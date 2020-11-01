Donald Trump Says ‘We’re Going In With Our Lawyers’ As Soon As The Polls Close On Tuesday

Ahead of his rally in North Carolina on Sunday evening, President Donald Trump said that he was planning to head in with a team of lawyers as soon as the polls close on Tuesday, saying that it’s necessary to know who won the election right away or else fraud could take place.

Trump spoke with reporters at the airport — video of which can be viewed here — about counting ballots on election day.

He explained that he felt that in this modern-day era with computers, all votes should be counted and the results tabulated by midnight on November third.

He said that it would be a “terrible thing” if any ballots were collected after election day, as sometimes happens when ballots are postmarked prior to the election but not able to be counted until after.

He said that counting ballots after the election could lead to “very bad” things, but he didn’t say exactly what those things were.

He went on to say that it is “dangerous” if the ballots aren’t counted on election night as the rest of the world waits to hear who the winner is. He said that’s how fraud and “misuse” happens.

“I think it’s a terrible decision by the Supreme Court, a terrible decision. I don’t know if that’s going to be changed,” Trump continued. “We’re going to go in the night of, as soon as that election is over, we’re going in with our lawyers. But we don’t want to have Pennsylvania where you have a political governor, a very partisan guy, and we don’t want other states like Nevada where you have the head of the Democratic clubhouse as your governor, we don’t want to be in a position where he’s allowed every day to watch ballots come in.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

It wasn’t exactly clear how he felt counting ballots the days following the election led to fraud.

He added that he was doing well in Nevada and Arizona, though polls show that the race is tighter there than it was in 2016 before saying that if people want their voice heard, they should have mailed out their ballots long before, at least a month, before the election.

Previously, Trump has slammed mail-in voting as fraudulent.

The news comes shortly after reports that Trump plans to declare himself the winner on election night if it looks like he is leading, as The Inquisitr previously reported. If Trump were to win in states like Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio, reports suggested that he might declare himself the winner rather than wait for all votes to be tabulated.