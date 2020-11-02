Eliazar Cisneros, Driver Who Confronted Biden Campaign Bus On Highway, Drove Through BLM Protest In September

Eliazar Cisneros reportedly took to Facebook this weekend to brag about taking part in a convoy of trucks waving Donald Trump flags that confronted a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, forcing it to skip a planned stop and leading to a collision.

It was not the first controversial incident for the man, who in September was reportedly filmed driving through a Black Lives Matter protest in San Antonio.

As The Daily Dot reported, Cisneros was identified as a driver who was part of a convoy of Trump supporters that surrounded the bus as it traveled down a Texas highway. After several people had identified Cisneros, he reportedly took to Facebook to state that he “slammed” into a vehicle with Biden campaign volunteers, a collision that was partially captured on a video that attracted viral interest. While the footage did not capture how the accident started, it showed a black pickup truck colliding with a white sports utility vehicle, which was damaged in the confrontation.

Cisneros reportedly commented on the accident on Facebook, claiming that the other vehicle had tried to run him off the road.

“That was me slamming that f*cker…” Cisneros wrote. “Hell yea.”

It was not the first time that Cisneros and his pickup truck had garnered some national interest. Back in September, he was identified as the person who drove through a group of demonstrators in San Antonio. As KENS5 reported, video from the incident showed people screaming as he yelled at protesters to move, using an expletive. Those taking part in the demonstration later said it appeared he was trying to strike people with his truck.

He later spoke to the news outlet, saying that he did not intend to hurt anyone.

“I didn’t want to hurt anybody,” he said. “You know, get off the street, get on the sidewalk and protest whatever you are protesting on the sidewalk. Stay safe.”

Cisneros claimed that he was not intentionally looking for the protesters, but instead was “driving aimlessly” while displaying large Trump flags from his pickup. The report noted that he has been in trouble in the past, facing a charge late last year for driving while intoxicated with a breath alcohol content of 0.15 or greater.

As The Inquisitr reported, the FBI is investigating the incident with the Biden campaign bus, though it was not clear yet if anyone could face charges for the confrontation. It drew further controversy when the president shared video on Twitter and included what appeared to be a message of encouragement.