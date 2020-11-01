Eddie Hassell Dead, ‘Surface’ & ‘Kids Are All Right’ Star Dies In Alleged Carjacking At 30

Actor Eddie Hassell has died from a gunshot wound during an apparent carjacking, his representatives told TMZ. The Surface star was just 30 years old.

The incident reportedly happened Sunday morning in Texas, but no other information is currently available.

The Young Actor Portrayed Characters In A Variety Of Genres

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Eddie is probably best known for his role on Surface, an otherworldly drama from NBC that ran from 2005-2006. He played Phil Nance, the best friend of Miles Barnett (Carter Jenkins).

Devious Maids was another short-lived project in the list of works Eddie was in. In Lifetime’s drama, he played Eddie Suarez, a wrongly-convicted murderer.

Eddie worked in film as well from a young age and is known for his role as Clay in Kids Are All Right, the Golden Globe-winning movie starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffolo. He also portrayed Chris Espinosa in the movie Jobs, the eighth employee at Apple.

More recently, he worked on the indie film Bomb City, which won awards at the Dallas International Film Festival. Set in Eddie’s home state of Texas, the film followed a group of punk rockers and was based on the life of musician Brian Deneke.

Eddie’s Passion For Skateboarding Helped Him Get His First Acting Job

During an interview with Elle after his role on Jobs, he shared that skateboarding helped get him his first gig in commercials. He also loved to ride horses and had a penchant for surfing and scuba diving, which led him to do his own stuntwork.

In an Instagram post that featured him in the water geared up for diving, which can be seen here, Eddie wrote about his love of the sea.

“I will forever have a penchant for the sea. Knowing there’s a vast expanse that reaches out as a conduit to the rest of the world is exciting, even if it also appears like a great forbidding territory.”

All Things Macabre Fascinated The Actor

In what would seem to be the antithesis of a surfer-dude, Eddie was also a fan of the macabre. In posts on his Instagram feed, he featured dark images of ancient castles and twists on vintage horror photos. In one such post, he lamented the loss of Vincent Price, who died in 1993 and was best-known for his work in horror films including House of Wax and The Last Man on Earth.

Eddie’s most recent post was a photo of a castle, complete with stained glass and turrets, labeling the abode his dream house. That post can be seen here.

In the interview with Elle he shared that his dream job would be working on a Tim Burton movie.