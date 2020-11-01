Celeste Bright Displays Bikini Bod Under Transparent Vinyl Babydoll Dress

Instagram model Celeste Bright kept the Halloween weekend spirit alive with her most recent update on Sunday afternoon, giving her 680,000 supporters a thrill. The sultry blonde wore a skimpy costume featuring a Hello Kitty theme paired with a fluorescent thong bikini that left little to the imagination. She posed in front of an elegant swimming pool in the two snaps, showcasing both sides of her tantalizing physique.

Celeste’s outfit featured a clear vinyl dress through which her tanned skin was visible. The front of the garment was a narrow bib printed with the Hello Kitty character, and had a pair of metal clasps on either side that appeared to attach to a strap that circled behind her neck, in a halter-style. The flared mini skirt zipped up the back and had a band that fit tightly around her narrow waist. It was dotted with an array of small, colorful symbols including a rainbow, red tulip, strawberry, and a cupcake.

She wore a mismatched bikini beneath the costume featuring bright colors that complemented the overall ensemble. The bright pink top had spaghetti straps and soft, triangle cups that were pushed far apart from one another, covering the minimal amount of her pert breasts. Her tiny thong bottoms were a pale seafoam color with narrow white edging. The revealing cut in the back exposed most of her bare booty.

Celeste posed facing the camera in the first image, with her legs spread apart from one another and her back arched. She tipped her head flirtatiously to one side and pouted her lips at the camera while pulling the bottom of either side of her dress out with her fingertips.

She accessorized with pink Hello Kitty headband with a fluffy bow in front of the left ear, a delicate choker adorned with a sparkling heart in the center, and large hoop earrings. Her long, blond mane was parted in the center and spilled over her shoulders in loose waves.

In the second snap, Celeste maintained a similar position, but flipped around with her backside to the camera, displaying a small, rectangular backpack printed with the famous feline logo slung over both shoulders. Her scintillating footwear was also visible in the photo — a pair of dazzling holographic silver stiletto half-boots.

Celeste’s Instagram supporters loved the post, and eagerly expressed their feelings in the comments section.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world,” declared one follower.

“Omg you killed this,” remarked another fan.