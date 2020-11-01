Dasha Mart Displays Her Long, Sexy Legs In New Snapshot

Russian model Dasha Mart is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 1, she shared a double-photo post which sent pulses racing.

In the pictures, Dasha rocked a little black dress which perfectly accentuated her figure. It boasted long sleeves and puffed shoulders. The short skirt featured gathered detailing which rendered the outfit a very elegant and stylish look.

Dasha’s risqué ensemble put her long, lean legs on full display. She completed her attire with a pair of matching, high-heeled pumps to ramp up the glamour.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulder and back. She accessorized with a black handbag.

According to the geotag, the snaps were clicked at the Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside, Florida. The photoshoot took place in the hotel’s lobby, against the background of some indoor plants and luxurious furniture.

In the first picture, Dasha perched on a white stool and placed one of her hands on the seat for support. She extended her legs forward and tilted her head. The stunner looked toward the floor and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second image, the hottie stood straight with her legs spread apart. She placed a hand on her waist and lightly touched her forehead with her left hand. She looked down and puckered her lips.

In the caption, Dasha emphasized the importance of bringing happiness in people’s lives. She also informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Catwalk Connection.

Within seven hours of going live, the photos garnered more than 16,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Dasha’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 200-plus messages in which they praised her sexy physique, pretty facial features, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“Oh wow!!!! You have the most beautiful thighs I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented.

Damn, what a perfect figure. You are a true style diva!!” chimed in another user.

“Looking extremely beautiful and elegant. Can I take you out?” a third admirer remarked.

“The hottest!!! Seeing your pics bring a smile on my face!!” a fourth follower wrote in response to the caption.

Others posted words and phrases like “cute as hell,” “fantastic,” and “awesome dress,” to express their adoration.

Several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Nina Serebrova, Jessica Killings, Andreane Chamberland, and Valeria Orsini.