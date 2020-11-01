Yovanna Ventura Slays As Marvel’s ‘Storm’ For Halloween: ‘You Shouldn’t Have Made Me Mad’

Yovanna Ventura put together an elaborate costume for her Halloween celebrations and she looked amazing. The brunette bombshell shared a slate of photos featuring the outcome with her 5.3 million Instagram followers and they were stunned by how incredible she looked.

The model posted a handful of photos via two separate Instagram posts. A couple of snaps shared on Saturday gave everybody their first glimpse of the elaborate ensemble. Then, Yovanna followed up with six additional pictures on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old beauty made sure to give shout outs to her photographer, makeup artist, and stylist for this jaw-dropping look. She referenced the Marvel character of Storm in both of her posts and her fans were stunned by the results of her team’s efforts.

Yovanna wore a bodysuit that had white on the top and black on the bottom. It featured an O-ring in the center of her torso and side cutouts revealed plenty of skin along her midriff. She wore a wig, a cape, and over-the-knee white boots along with some character-driven accessories and colored contact lenses.

The various snaps showcased Yovanna from multiple angles to ensure she was given a chance to fully flaunt her incredible physique and phenomenal costume in numerous ways. Her rock-hard abs were featured, as were her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

In the second Instagram post, Yovanna included an illustration of the character that inspired her Halloween costume. Her team nailed it from head-to-toe and the model’s fans weren’t afraid to show their love for this look.

“Absolutely love this cutie,” one fan commented on the first pictures.

Around 98,000 likes and 620 comments came in on the initial pair of snapshots in about 20 hours. After just an hour, the follow-up snaps already had more than 32,000 likes and 275 comments.

“#Gorgeous & definitely looking realistic,” someone raved.

“This is absolutely brilliant and so very majestic,” a follower praised.

“Hair on fleek, contacts on fleek, outfit on fleek, ty for blessing my feed,” another fan noted.

Earlier this week, Yovanna flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in another bodysuit snap. That was a far more basic picture than these new Halloween ones, but people still showed her plenty of love over it. In that snapshot, the brunette beauty showcased a lacy garment that perfectly accentuated her long legs and hourglass curves.

That particular picture was liked by nearly 90,000 of Yovanna’s fans, and almost 500 people added flattering notes. Those are pretty solid numbers for the model’s shares, but this fire-hot intense look is already blowing it out of the water.