Anthony Fauci Slams Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Response: ‘It’s Not A Good Situation’

Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, had harsh words for Donald Trump and his administration’s coronavirus response amid a spike in cases ahead of winter, The Washington Post reported.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation,” Fauci said. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly.”

Fauci called for American to make a radical shift to its public health practices and behaviors to address the pandemic, which has killed over 231,000 people in the country to date. Along with a surge in cases is an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Despite the increasing severity of the COVID-19 crisis, Trump continues to hold massive campaign rallies, and his White House appears to have committed to a hands-off approach to dealing with the crisis. Notably, Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, admitted on CNN that the White House was not going to get a grip on the pandemic.

In his discussion with The Washington Post, Fauci praised his honestly.

“I tip my hat to him for admitting the strategy. He is straightforward in telling you what’s on his mind. I commend him for that.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In response to Fauci’s criticism, Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, suggested that his remarks were timed days before the election to harm Trump politically. Deere claimed that Fauci has the power to express his concerns and advocate for a change in strategy using his task force role but has failed to do so. The attacks on Trump, Deere said, are reflective of his role in “The Swamp.”

According to Fauci, the coronavirus task force has less frequent meetings and far less influence over the decisions of Trump and his top advisers, who are instead focused on reopening the country.

Along with Fauci, several senior administration officials and outside advisers have allegedly claimed that the White House is overwhelmed and helpless in the face of the pandemic. Joe Grogan, the former head of the domestic policy council under Trump, called on administration officials to “take a step back and be humble” about the pandemic.

“Nobody, regardless of political party or ideology, should be getting arrogant about how they have this figured out.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the United States recently set the record for daily coronavirus cases with 82,000 infections on October 23. The record was later broken after the country recorded 99,000 new infections in one day, The New York Times reported.