Natalia Barulich Looks Gorgeous In A Greek Goddess Costume On Instagram

On Sunday, November 1, Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich took to her Instagram page and treated her 3.5 million followers to a very sexy snapshot, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the picture, Natalia dressed herself up as Aphrodite — the Greek goddess of love, beauty, and gracefulness. The outfit consisted of a white bralette adorned with gold-colored leaf-shaped borders. The sweetheart neckline of the ensemble showed off an ample amount of cleavage. It also boasted a criss-cross tie-up feature on the waist.

Natalia teamed the top with a short skirt. It included a white waistband with exquisite embroidery. Made up of silk fabric, the skirt also featured chiffon drapes around her hips.

The risqué ensemble not only displayed her taut stomach but also drew attention to her toned thighs. She completed her attire with elaborate gold leaves attached to the back of her dress.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses in curls, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. She also let a strand of hair fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings and bangles in her right wrist.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shoot took place indoors, against the background of a gray wall.

To pose, Natalia spread her legs slightly apart and touched her hair. She turned her face to the right and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Within five hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 181,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Natalia’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted 700-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Literally a goddess. I so want to worship you, my love,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, I am speechless!!! I am obsessed with you, babe,” chimed in another user, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“The most beautiful woman alive!! I can’t even,” a third admirer remarked.

“So, so gorgeous!!! Will you marry me, please?” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “wifey,” “angelic,” and “spectacular,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular admirers, several other models also liked and commented on the pic, including Dajana Gudić, Yanet Garcia, Mahlagha Jaberi, and Laura Badura.

Natalia hardly fails to impress her fans with her skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, she uploaded a sultry photo in which she rocked a short dress which perfectly accentuated her figure. To date, the post has accrued more than 187,000 likes.