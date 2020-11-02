Dave Chappelle Set To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Post-Election Episode

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be hosting Saturday Night Live‘s first episode following the 2020 presidential elections, EW reported.

Not much has been revealed about what the episode will entail but, given Chappelle’s comedic style, he won’t be holding back from hilariously commenting on the election’s results. The episode is set to air four days after Election Day, on November 7, at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Fans of the popular comedian didn’t take long to react to the news of his SNL hosting gig on social media. Some people are excited to hear what he will have to say after the elections, while others are hoping the results won’t be the same as four years ago.

“Dave Chappelle is a genius, the best observer of US culture and politics of our time,” one person tweeted.

“Let’s just hope and pray that the skits in this upcoming post-election episode don’t mimic the last one in 2016,” another one wrote on Twitter.

Ever since the late-night show resumed last month, its producers tapped several celebrities to come on as hosts. So far this season, celebrity hosts include Chris Rock, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, and Bill Burr.

Before SNL officially returned, producers tried to bring it over Zoom in March, as The Inquisitr reported. In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the quarantined cast delivered its sketches remotely, thanks to the video conference tool. For the first SNL From Home series, production enlisted Tom Hanks as the virtual host.

This wouldn’t be Dave’s first time hosting the late-night comedy show, however. As fans of the comedian may remember, he previously hosted SNL following the 2016 presidential elections.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

That year, he delivered a hilarious monologue that touched on the Black Lives Matter movement, the Orlando, Florida nightclub shooting, and — of course — the results of the presidential election.

“America has done it. We’ve actually elected an internet troll as our president,” he said referring to Donald Trump’s unexpected victory against Hillary Clinton.

Following Trump’s win, Dave also doubled-down on his comments in a Netflix comedy special. As reported by The Inquisitr, the comedian admitted he felt sorry for those “poor whites” who, in his opinion, were responsible for electing him as president.

“I’ve never had a problem with white people ever in my life. But full disclosure: The poor whites are my least favorite. We’ve got a lot of trouble out of them. I looked them right in their coal-smeared faces. I didn’t see one deplorable face in that group. They felt like decent folk.”