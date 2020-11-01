Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Share Adorable Photo Of Newborn Daughter: ‘My First Halloween’

Power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just celebrated their first Halloween as a family and took to Instagram to share a look at their newborn daughter’s costume, People reported.

On Saturday, Hadid posted a picture of her and Malik while holding their 1-month-old daughter, whose name is still unknown. In the photos, the supermodel wore a blue bodysuit, while her partner went with Slytherin House alumn from Harry Potter.

Their newborn child, meanwhile, was dressed as an adorable Incredible Hulk, with the outfit comprising a green knit hat with fake spikey hair and an olive green onesie.

In the picture, the new parents strategically placed an image of Hulk in front of the baby’s face to conceal her identity, also adding a “My First Halloween” sticker.

As reported by Elle, the couple welcomed their baby on September 23. That same day, Malik took to Twitter to announce the joyful news, sharing a picture of the child’s tiny hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x,” he wrote.

A few days later, Hadid went on Instagram to share another picture of the baby’s adorable hand, admitting that she has already changed her whole world.

Of course, fans didn’t take too long to react to the news. Shortly after Hadid shared the picture on Instagram, thousands of supportive messages appeared in the comments section.

“Congratulations for your beautiful little lila/vanilla baby Xoxo,” one fan wrote.

“Awhhhhhhh congratulations to yall im so happy for yall i bet she’s beautiful and sweet looking,” another person replied.

“I hope she has a gorgeous pretty name,” a third fan wrote.

“what is her name @zayn @gigihadid,” an impatient fan asked in the comments.

Though the child is only one-month-old, Hadid has already gotten back to her original shape. As reported by The Inquisitr, the supermodel recently shared pictures of her post-baby body on social media, while urging her 60.3 million followers to vote.

In the photo, she wore a black T-shirt with the letter “V-O-T-E” printed on the front, as well as yellow high-waisted pants. The look was completed by a wavy hairstyle, two gold necklaces, and a yellow scrunchie around her arm.