Hailey Bieber Wears Skintight Latex Dress, Channeling Nurse Dolly From ‘Ratched’ On Halloween

Hailey Bieber got into the Halloween spirit yesterday and debuted her impressive look on social media in a series of photos shared on November 1. The model showed off her impressive figure as she sported a skintight latex dress, channeling Nurse Dolly from recent Netflix mega-success, Ratched.

The 23-year-old wore a turquoise colored dress which featured puffy shoulders, a collar around the neck, and a short hemline which landed on her upper thigh. Over the dress was a mint colored apron which fit tightly around her waist. Hailey had a matching nurses hat pinned into her hair, which was also latex pairing well with the rest of the shiny ensemble.

In her first photo, Hailey had the Netflix logo for the show written across the image, filling in any followers who might not recognize her ensemble from television. While the garb isn’t an exact replica of Alice Englert’s character, the likeliness was apparent. Hailey displayed a pin that read “Dolly” on her apron and wore her blond locks in the same 1940s fashion as the character.

The second picture in the series was taken from above, as the camera looked down on Hailey as she knelt on a black and white checkered floor. The new view showed off the model’s white sneakers and crew socks that she paired with the outfit.

Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, made an appearance in another photograph, holding his wife from behind as she faced the camera. Justin, who looked to be dressed as a blasé Woody from Toy Story, wore an oversized cow-print vest and a star-shaped pin that read “Sheriff.”

The last photo in the post was taken at a higher angle from above, showing Hailey laying on the checkerboard floor again as she sprawled out displaying her tight outfit.

Fans showed their appreciation for Hailey’s sexy outfit in the comments section letting her know just how much they liked it. The post had over 300,000 likes in under half an hour, as well as hundreds of comments.

“Hands down the best I’ve seen for Halloween this year,” one user wrote.

“You KILLLLLLED it,” a second added.

“I’m absolutely shook,” a third admirer wrote.

Justin shared his own group of photographs to his personal Instagram page, which can be seen here, where he and his wife posed for black and white pics. The caption printed on the pictures suggested they were at a party for someone named Kenny, which prompted some to slam the couple in the comments section for attending a party during a pandemic.

“Not y’all attending a halloween party with half of hollywood during a global pandemic when there’s ppl dying bc of ppl like you,” one angry fan wrote to the applause of others.