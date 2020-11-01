Mahlagha Jaberi Rocks A Catwoman Costume In New Instagram Post

On Sunday, November 1, Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi took to her Instagram page and shared a set of pics to wow her 3.3 million followers.

In the snaps, Mahlagha rocked a Catwoman-inspired outfit, consisting of a leather crop top. It boasted criss-cross detailing on the waist. The risqué garment not only flaunted a hint of cleavage but also drew attention to her flawless décolletage. She also showed off a glimpse of her bare midriff.

Mahlagha teamed the top with matching, animal-print pants. She completed her attire with a pair of black boots, long gloves, as well as the signature Catwoman mask. The hottie wore red lip color to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place somewhere in Los Angeles, California. The pics were captured indoors, against a black wall decorated with purple neon lights. She sat atop a white sofa and shared three snaps from the shoot.

In the first pic, Mahlagha sat in a cross-legged position. She leaned back and placed a hand on the sofa for support. She used her other hand to touch her mask, tilted her head, and gazed straight at the camera. In the second image, she closed her eyes and raised her arms. In the third and last photograph, the hottie posed on all fours with her knees on the sofa and one of her hands on the floor.

In the caption, Mahlagha informed users that the outfit represented her third Halloween look. Within an hour of posting, the pictures amassed more than 40,000 likes. In addition, several of Mahlagha’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 670 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Oh wow, you have rocked all of your Halloween outfits with pure perfection,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, totally killing it. I think you are the most beautiful woman on Earth,” chimed in another user.

“Is there even a day when you don’t look super hot? You are absolutely gorgeous from head to toe,” a third admirer remarked.

“I don’t have words to describe your versatility and beauty. Will you marry me, babe?” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji to the comment.

Other than her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the photographs to show appreciation, including Fiona Barron, Sveta Bilyalova, and Natalia Barulich.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on October 30, Mahlagha uploaded another set of Halloween snapshots in which she dressed herself up as a black angel. To date, the post has accrued more than 132,000 likes and 1,630-plus comments.