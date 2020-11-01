Chrissy Teigen Gets Touching Tattoo Dedicated To Her Late Son, Jack

Chrissy Teigen is continuing to honor her late son, Jack. On Saturday, she unveiled a new tattoo honoring her and husband John Legend’s son, whom they lost due to a complicated pregnancy.

The TV personality took to social media to share the new ink while on a date night with Legend. In the photo, Teigen revealed a new wrist tattoo, featuring the baby’s name written in cursive.

Just hours after the new ink reveal, fans of the celebrity power couple took a moment to honor their own late children by sharing their various tattoos, while others asked for help with choosing a design.

“It’s a great tribute, my artist mixed in Archer’s ashes into the ink so I have a piece of him with me always,” one fan replied on Twitter while sharing a picture of the design.

“I’ve been trying to find the best tattoo to represent my stillborn son for 13 years. I love your tattoo for jack,” another person wrote replying to the Twitter photo.

Chrissy quickly noticed the comment, suggesting a few tattoo ideas.

“Let’s help you find something you love. Maybe one s shape, a swirl of air around you,” she tweeted.

Jack would have been the couple’s third child. Teigen already had ink dedicated to her two children, Luna and Miles, as well as Legend, which is placed on her forearm.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the couple lost the baby after Chrissy was hospitalized for a few days due to severe bleeding from the placenta. They broke the heavy news on Instagram, sharing a picture of Teigen crying while sitting on the edge of a hospital bed.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote in the caption.

On Tuesday, October 27, Chrissy broke her silence following the loss through a touching essay shared on Medium, as The Inquisitr also reported. In the piece, the 34-year-old started things off by thanking her fans for all the support they’ve shown.

Later in the piece, she revealed that she was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, meaning that the placenta separated from the uterus, eventually causing the baby’s tragic death.

Weeks after the heartbreaking experience, Legend dedicated his Billboard Music Awards performance to his wife, as The Inquisitr reported.

“This is for Chrissy,” he said right before performing his ballad, “Never Break.”