Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Wildly Tight High-Waisted Jeans

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko dropped the jaws of her 11.7 million Instagram followers after modeling an extremely tight pair of jeans in her latest sultry upload.

They were a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the model’s midriff to highlight her enviable hourglass figure. The denim had pockets at the rear and was a medium-wash hue. The classic shade added a casual aesthetic to the photo.

But while the jeans may have been casual, the rest of the ensemble was anything but. The top consisted of a silk blouse, with the luxurious material giving off a chic sheen. It was a creamy white color that accentuated the model’s sun-kissed skin. The blouse was long-sleeved to protect Kvitko from the colder autumnal temperatures, with pillowy sleeves that were cuffed at the wrist. The shirt also featured a slight ruffle at the hem for an added flair.

Throughout the garment was a fun geometric pattern, and ruching in the back flattered her toned torso.

Kvitko divided her hair into a chic center part and styled her long brown tresses into voluminous waves that cascaded past her shoulders and down her back.

Though her pose obscured a lot of her outfit, she appeared to sport a gold cuff bracelet.

Kvitko posed against a wall covered with picturesque white ship lap. The simple backdrop ensured that all focus remained on the popular social media star. In addition, the corner of a bed was visible at the bottom of the shot.

Kvitko positioned herself by angling herself away from the camera to give fans a view of her derrière. She turned her head over her shoulder to show off her profile and closed her eyes to give off a sultry air.

In the caption for the picture, Kvitko wished her fans a good morning.

Social media went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 100,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

“Good morning to you always looking beautiful,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with three heart-eye face emoji.

“How did you get into those jeans?” wondered a second.

“Hi most beautiful woman on earth,” raved a third.

“My heart stops when I see you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a besotted face symbol.

This is not the first time this week that Kvitko has sent pulses racing. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed her fans after flaunting her figure in a very tiny pink swim set that left little to the imagination.