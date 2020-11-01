Cindy Crawford, 54, Flashes Serious Leg While Sporting Just A Hoodie And Socks

Cindy Crawford gave her 5 million Instagram followers quite the thrill after she showed off her mile-long legs in a November 1 post. The former supermodel joins a long line of celebrities who have been using their massive platforms to encourage their followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Cindy posed in just a white hoodie which ran down to her upper thigh. She had her hands tucked in the sweater’s front pocket while standing on one of her home’s terraces. Her long brunette locks were worn straight, with the ends sticking inside the hoodie looking like they were strategically tucked in. A beautiful winding tree was just behind Cindy, who paired her outfit with some crew socks. Both white pieces read “I am a voter,” with the phrase wrapping around her ankles on each sock.

The 54-year-old’s legs definitely stole the show as she stood with one toe pointed behind the other, highlighting her tone. Cindy’s legs looked they were shining and were perfectly bronzed, pairing very well with the stark whiteness of her outfit.

In her caption, Cindy said that she voted early in Malibu, and said she has always been excited to take a part in the voting process. She encouraged those who came across her picture to head to the polls, noting the particular importance of the 2020 election.

Within just a few hours, the sexy new post from Cindy had brought in over 47,000 likes and hundreds of comments. It’s not so usual for Cindy to flaunt herself on social media, as her timeline is traditionally full of family moments and modeling throwbacks. When she opts to show off a little bit of skin, her fans show their appreciation in the comments section.

“Most stunning woman model ever,” one admirer wrote.

“Just absolutely beautiful,” another added.

“Perhaps one day you would consider a future in politics. The state of Cali has had its share of celebrity’ politicians, you would provide a far more positive platform,” a third suggested.

Those who couldn’t find the words to compliment Cindy left a handful of emoji instead which ranged from the fire symbol to the heart-eyed smiley face.

As with many other celebrities who have discussed voting on their pages, Cindy’s comments section also filled with political debates between those on both sides of the spectrum. There were dozens of MAGA-themed sentiments, while others noted they would be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. While some celebrities have flat out said who they had voted for, Cindy decided to keep her decision private.