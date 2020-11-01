‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Features Her 39-Week Baby Bump In Fun Halloween Costume

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold took advantage of her swelling baby bump when it came to deciding on a Halloween costume this fall. The DWTS star is set to welcome her newborn girl very, very soon, and that was made quite obvious by the trio of photographs she shared on Sunday morning.

Lindsay painted her bare bump to be an orange basketball. She wore black leggings and a white-and-black striped top that looked like a referee’s shirt. She scrunched the top up and the waistband of the leggings down a bit to reveal her painted belly, and in the first photo, she placed her hands on either side of it.

Her husband Sam Cusick wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey as he stood next to Lindsay. In her caption, the Dancing with the Stars pro noted that it was a signed Kareem Abdul Jabbar jersey and that Sam was thrilled to have an excuse to wear it.

The DWTS dancer also noted that she was now 39 weeks pregnant. She had previously revealed that she was due in November, and now it seems that Baby Cusick will likely arrive in a few days.

The second photo the dancer uploaded showed Lindsay and Sam from a slightly different angle as they posed in their living room. In the final snap, her hubby placed his hand on the “basketball” as Lindsay looked down with her mouth wide open.

Lindsay’s post received about 66,000 likes and 260 comments during the first few hours it was live on her Instagram page. Several of her fellow show castmates shared their love for the fun ensemble and fans thought it was adorable.

“At first I thought that you were holding a real basketball,” one fan noted.

“This is my favorite couples costume I’ve seen!” another raved.

“The cuuuutest and most fitting costume ever!! Love your post sooo much!! Goodness, you look SO amazing at 39 weeks!! Cheers to baby girl coming very soon!!” a follower wrote.

“literally the cutest thing ever,” someone else shared.

Earlier this week, Lindsay showed off her fit, pregnant figure in a bedroom selfie. She wore leggings and a workout top while leaving her belly bare and her fans went wild over it. Many people pointed out that she still looked thin everywhere except her stomach, and they couldn’t believe the muscles that were still visible across her midsection.

This Halloween set of selfies might be the last snaps that Dancing with the Stars fans get before her little girl is finally born. DWTS viewers will be anxiously waiting for updates on her delivery and cannot wait to finally “meet” the new babe.