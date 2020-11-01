Anna Vakili Shows Off A Hint Of Cleavage In Striped Crop Top

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili is popular among her 1.2 million Instagram followers for showing off her curvaceous figure. Taking to her page on Sunday, November 1, she shared a casual yet stylish snapshot which became an instant hit.

In the pic, Anna rocked a black-and-white striped crop top boasting thin straps and a low-cut neckline. The tiny garment showed off a hint of cleavage while drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

Anna, who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Love Island, teamed the top with a pair of matching trousers which boasted elasticated leg openings. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers as well as a gray cardigan.

The 30-year-old model wore her brunette tresses in a neat braid and swept it to the left side, letting it fall over her shoulder and bosom.

The shoot took place indoors, in a nondescript location. She posed by squatting on the floor and extending one of her legs. She leaned against a short marble wall and lifted her chin. Gazing straight at the lens, the model puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Anna informed users that her outfit was from the British online clothing retailer, Boohoo, adding that the brand also sponsored the post.

Within six hours of going live, the snapshot amassed close to 17,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Anna’s admirers took to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Very classy, Anna!! I like your outfit,” one of her fans commented.

“Persian girls are outstanding! I love you so much,” chimed in another user.

“Why did I think this was Kim K?” a third admirer remarked.

“You look absolutely gorgeous. This is the Anna vibe,” a fourth follower wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Others posted words and phrases like “a true stunner,” “unreal,” and “so hot,” to let Anna know much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Joanna Chimonides, Jessica Rose Gale, Rachel Ward, and Eve Gale.

Anna often wows her legions of followers with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she uploaded another sultry photograph on October 20 in which she rocked a light yellow bikini to flaunt major cleavage. She also put her sexy legs on full display. To date, the post has garnered more than 34,000 likes.