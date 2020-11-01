Natalie Roush Flashes Major Cleavage In Sexy Bunny Costume On Halloween

Natalie Roush turned up the heat to the max in a new Instagram post over the weekend in celebration of Halloween. In a series of images, the model rocked a low-cut bodysuit and bunny ears that showcased her chest as she posed in her kitchen. Her skintight ensemble was certainly enough to grab fans’ attention.

Natalie’s black one-piece featured sheer white tulle and lace around the trim, as well as thin double straps. The scooping neckline plunged into her breasts and squeezed her ample cleavage out as the velvet material clung to her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of the bodysuit had high cuts that came up above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure while exposing her shapely legs.

The model completed her outfit with a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings, as well as some tulle wrist cuffs, and a black and white bowtie. Of course, she also rocked some large lace bunny ears over her brunette locks.

The photos showed Natalie sitting on an island countertop in front of large cone-shaped hanging lights. A bright light filled the white kitchen and gave the babe a radiant glow. In the first image, she opened her legs and placed a hand between them as she adjusted her bowtie with the other hand and looked off to the side thoughtfully.

The second image was taken from farther away as Natalie pointed her toes in a way that accentuated her lengthy pins. This time, she placed both hands between her legs and pressed her arms against her chest to squeeze her cleavage out even more.

In the caption, the influencer wished fans a happy Halloween and a good night.

The post received more than 46,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Natalie’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with affection.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote.

“Love this little outfit!” another user added.

“Nice photo and you are very beautiful. happy halloween and good night to you,” a third person penned with a heart emoji.

“You look really beautiful and the best thing is that it appreciates your nature and simplicity,” a fourth fan wrote.

Natalie’s fans know that she can slay any look. She previously shared a photo in which she sported a black and red lace lingerie look that put her shapely backside on display, which her followers loved. That post received more than 47,000 likes.