Vicky Aisha Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Plunging Sports Bra & Camo Print Pants

On Sunday, November 1, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 29-year-old posed outside in front of numerous trees. She appeared to have taken the photo herself, as her arm was outstretched. She gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

The following photo consisted of a full-body shot. Vicky stood with her legs crossed and one of her hands on her waist. She flashed the peace sign and tilted her head, as she looked toward the camera lens, smiling brightly.

For the casual photo shoot, Vicky opted to wear a plunging heather gray sports bra and a pair of camo print pants. The revealing outfit accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the look with hiking boots, a belt, a heart pendant necklace, and her signature hoop nose ring. The blond bombshell also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style.

In the caption, Vicky noted that while she is typically “all dressed up” in her Instagram posts, “most days” she dresses casually. She then proceeded to ask her followers if they would like her to “share more real life content” with them.

Fans were quick to answer Vicky’s question in the comments section.

“I think you should share more of your everyday life,” wrote one commenter.

“Yes please!!” said another social media user.

Many of her followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments.

“You’re such a natural beauty babe!! Whatever you wear or don’t wear.. [sic] always special @vicky_aisha,” gushed an admirer.

“You are great and beautiful,” added a different devotee, followed by both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Vicky is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black corset, a body harness, and fishnet tights. That tantalizing post has been liked over 31,000 times since it was shared.