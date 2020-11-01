Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Reunite For Family Halloween With Their Three Young Children

Designer and reality television star Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a snapshot of her family’s Halloween costumes. The snapshot contained a bit of a surprise for her 4.1 million followers, though, as her estranged husband Jay Cutler joined them for the event.

Kristin, 33, and Jay, 37, announced their split last spring, and it did not take long for their dynamic to go from “amicable” to strained. Despite all of that, it seemed that the parents of three were determined to put their kids first for the family’s first Halloween after the split.

The snapshot that Kristin shared showed her sitting with her three kids and Jay on the front stoop of the home. She was dressed in a roomy, cozy unicorn costume and smiled as she put an arm around her daughter’s shoulder. Jay was outfitted in a black-and-white striped ensemble to resemble a prisoner. He had his arms around the shoulders of both of his boys and wore a dark pair of sunglasses. He appeared to smile just a bit but maintained a mostly stoic facial expression.

The pair had their three little ones in costumes as well, with their daughter seemingly dressed as Princess Elsa from Frozen. The couple’s two little boys were both dressed mostly in black, and Kristin had added emoji to cover the faces of each child.

Fans of Kristin’s know that she always obscures the faces of Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, on social media to protect their privacy.

The group of five was positioned so that one of the children was between Jay and Kristin, and a kid was on each end as well. A small dog could be seen behind them and there were several bags on hand for all of the Halloween treats.

Kristin’s post was liked more than 275,000 times over about four hours. Around 1,150 people commented as well and most of the comments detailed everybody’s love for the couple’s willingness to reunite for the sake of their three little ones.

“As a child of divorce, this is everything. The world needs more of this,” one person commented.

“Co parenting at its finest! I’m so happy for your babies and family,” a fan praised.

“This is how it is done. No matter what the two adults are dealing with, the kids come first. I commend you for this,” another raved.

“Way to co-parent, despite what differences you may have had this year, love to see it. The best treat for your children,” someone else wrote.

Even if Jay and Kristin have not been on the best of terms with one another after their difficult split, they clearly wanted to make this fun holiday as fun as possible for Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. Her millions of followers clearly thought the estranged pair did a pretty good job of making it work.