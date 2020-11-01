Nate Burrell Dead, ’60 Days In’ Star Dies By Suspected Suicide At 33

Nate Burrell, star of 60 Days In, has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His sister, Chelsey Walker told TMZ he died in Allentown, Michigan after leaving a suicide note on Facebook.

“This isn’t an admission of guilt. I’m just tired, I’ve been through so much in my life, the pain of my situation now hurts more than I ever imagined. I can’t keep going on.”

The reality star was expecting a child with his wife, who TMZ noted Nate had recently split from.

“I can only imagine how bad this would all turn out, all of the legal crap that would ensue after this with custody and everything else. You win! You have promised for weeks, you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn’t know who I was messing with,” his note continued.

Nate Was A Well-Known Reality Personality Of The Hit A&E Series

60 Days In aims to uncover the injustices done to inmates behind bars and highlight issues often hidden from the public. The participants enter a jail under pseudonyms, hiding their true identities. Nate participated in Season 3 and Season 4 of the show, which he and all participants do of their own free-will. According to his sister, Nate was proud of his participation in the show.

“Nathan loved his country, loved his family, and was a very caring guy. He was just in a bad place. He was very proud of being on 60 Days In, and he really cherished his time on that show,” Chelsey noted.

The 33-year-old was offered a spot back on Season 4 after he was successful in forging trusting relationships with the inmates. Colonel Mark Adger, the Fulton County Jail Colonel where Nate served in Georgia, was impressed with him and asked him to keep on for another 60 days.

His tough persona could be accredited to his time as a United States Marine. Nate served two tours in Iraq and also acquired a criminal justice degree in 2014. At the time of his death, he was a Fish and Wildlife officer in Michigan.

Fans Of The Show Are Remembering Nate Online

The news of Nate’s death began spreading on October 31, and a Reddit thread has grown in popularity over the hours, with fans of 60 Days In remembering one of their favorite cast members. The thread took notice of military suicide issues, where Redditors discussed the all-too-common tragedy among veterans.

Others have commented on the note Nate left on his personal Facebook page, where the young father said goodbye and gave advice to those most important to him. He also shared a few Bible verses to help them through losing him. The post has been shared over 1,700 times and has 1,600 comments.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.