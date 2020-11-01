Nate Burrell Dead, ’60 Days In’ Star Dies By Suspected Suicide At 33

Nate Burrell, star of 60 Days In, has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His sister told TMZ he killed himself in Allentown, Michigan after leaving a suicide note on Facebook.

“This isn’t an admission of guilt. I’m just tired, I’ve been through so much in my life, the pain of my situation now hurts more than I ever imagined. I can’t keep going on.”

The reality star was expecting a child with his wife, who TMZ said Nate had recently split from.

“I can only imagine how bad this would all turn out, all of the legal crap that would ensue after this with custody and everything else. You win! You have promised for weeks, you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn’t know who I was messing with,” his note continued.

Nate was a well-known reality personality of the hit A&E series, which aims to uncover the injustices done to inmates behind bars. Nate and seven other people participated in the experiment which they did of their own free-will. According to his sister, Chelsey Walker, Nate was proud of his participation in the show.

“Nathan loved his country, loved his family, and was a very caring guy. He was just in a bad place. He was very proud of being on 60 Days In, and he really cherished his time on that show,” Chelsey noted.

His tough persona could be accredited to his time as a United States Marine. Nate served two tours in Iraq, and also acquired a criminal justice degree in 2014. At the time of his death, he was a Fish and Wildlife officer in Michigan.