Lele Pons Sizzles In Skimpy Buzz Lightyear Costume For New Halloween Post

Venezuelan bombshell Lele Pons had a special surprise for her 42.4 million Instagram followers this Halloween, when she posted a sizzling new video of herself dressed up as Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear.

The 24-year-old internet sensation was recorded in a hallway for the footage, which featured some faint music in the background. She positioned herself in the center of the frame and moved through a number of sultry poses.

The model stood up straight with her body facing the camera while she strutted toward it. She popped her hips out and grabbed her locks. She then turned around to showcase her backside, put her left hand on her hips, and bent over, before blowing a kiss to the camera. She wore a pout on her face throughout the entire reel, exuding a sassy mood.

She wore a purple and white wig that featured long, pin-straight locks. She rocked her nails short with a white polish.

Lele’s Buzz Lightyear costume consisted of a skimpy white and mint-green top with short sleeves and a plunging front that displayed a massive view of cleavage. Further on show was her slim core as the garment was quite cropped, reaching just below her chest.

She teamed the top with matching, high-rise bottoms that were akin to underwear. The briefs flaunted her curvy hips and bodacious booty, while their purple belt, which wrapped around her waist, drew eyes to her toned midsection once more.

She completed the look with long gloves, futuristic-style glasses, thigh-high metallic silver boots, and a pair of the fictional character’s famous wings.

The eye-catching video was met with a staggering amount of support from social media users, amassing more than 4.2 million views and more than 1 million likes within just a few hours after it went live. Thousands of fans took to the comments section to overload Lele with praise about her famous figure, her stunning looks, and her costume choice.

“You killed that look,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a single black heart emoji to the compliment.

“Wowwwww Lele! Love your costume! You’re looking so beautiful! Happy Halloween,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with a red-heart and ghost emoji.

“Your costume and your hair are so cute,” gushed a third admirer.

“This is the best Buzz Lightyear since childhood,” a fourth individual joked, inundating their comment with numerous fire, heart-eyed, and laughing-face emoji

Lele frequently shares eye-catching looks to her Instagram feed, especially as of late. On October 25, she uploaded numerous photos in which she rocked a patterned bodysuit and skintight leggings that displayed her curvy physique.