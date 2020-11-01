Lauren Dascalo Channels Cowgirl Vibes In Black & Silver Fringe Lingerie For Halloween

Lauren Dascalo channeled her inner cowgirl in a sultry Instagram post over the weekend. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a black and silver lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her insane curves as she celebrated Halloween. Her costume left little to the imagination and certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

The photos showed Lauren standing among a crowd and on a staircase beside a brown-framed mirror in Miami, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. A light shone directly on her and highlighted her tan skin as she posed beside a silver railing.

Lauren’s look included a black demi-cut bra with silver beaded fringe hanging down the front. The cups did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the sides curved inward, so her sideboob was on show. The tight band wrapped around the base of her bust and left her toned abs exposed.

Lauren paired the top with matching black cheeky-cut undies that showcased her killer legs and pert booty. She also rocked a fringe belt that wrapped around her tiny waist and hugged her hourglass figure.

The model completed her outfit with a pair of over-the-knee boots and some sparkling jewelry, including rings, bracelets, a watch, and a choker necklace. Finally, a matching cowgirl hat rested over her blond wavy locks.

In one photo, Lauren stood on the stairs and arched her back in a way that emphasized her curves. She ran her fingers through her luscious hair and looked at the ground. Then, the fitness guru faced the mirror on the wall and bent one knee to define the shape of her backside. She peered over her shoulder and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post received more than 19,000 likes and 280 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people showered Lauren with compliments in the comments section.

“Yessss the hottest ever!” one fan wrote.

“I’m convinced that you would look burning doing any thing! divine gorgeous,” another user added with flame emoji.

“There you go girl, so gorgeous,” a third follower penned.

“Oooh I love this costume,” a fourth fan wrote.

