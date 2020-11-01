Rachel Ward Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Black Crop Top & Matching Miniskirt

On Sunday, November 1, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 622,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on what appears to be an outdoor patio. The post’s geotag suggested that the location of the photo shoot was the Dakota Manchester, a hotel located in Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to wear a black long-sleeved plunging crop top with front tie detailing and a matching ruched miniskirt. The ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer Oh Polly, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. She finished off the look with a pair of over-the-knee black boots, hoop earrings, a watch, and her sparkling wedding ring set. The blond bombshell also wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep middle part.

In the first image, Rachel sat with her legs crossed on a chair next to a white table that has a black Chanel purse on it. She turned to the side and tilted her head, as she gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips. The model lowered her chin and continued to focus her gaze on the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips in the following photo.

For the third snap, Rachel turned her body slightly, resting one of her forearms on the arm of the chair and the other on the table. The final shot showed her standing in front of the chair.

In the caption, Rachel seemed to be comparing herself to the DC Comics character Catwoman. She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you look absolutely amazing beautiful you have such a gorgeous figure just such a stunning beauty xx,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, heart, fire, and raising hands emoji to the comment.

“You look incredible babe,” added a different devotee.

“So stunning,” remarked another admirer, followed by numerous heart-eye emoji.

“Wow looking so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.